Community members are invited to tour Bowling Green High School on Thursday night to learn why the focus has been placed on that school for improvement.
The Facilities Advisory Committee’s recommendation is to update the high school.
“If you haven’t been through the high school … it will be well worth the trip,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
The tour starts at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
Scruci said Principal Dan Black, who will lead the tour, will show those who attend why facilities are an issue.
Black has said he has only one handicap accessible bathroom and it is not centrally located.
Scruci said last week’s forum, where the committee unveiled its recommendations, wasn’t as well attended as he had hoped, and encouraged community members to attend the next forum, which will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
“The advisory committee still wants to share information, but more importantly receive feedback before making a recommendation to the board,” Scruci said.
Ninety-five percent of the Facilities Advisory Committee members agreed that building a new high school was the way to go.
School board President Jill Carr said that presentation “shared data and information on how we should or could proceed with a plan to address a host of issues and needs in our schools.”
The committee determined the high school project should get first consideration, she said.
“The needs in our elementary buildings will be addressed and will be the topic of ongoing discussing and planning,” Carr said. “The board understands these buildings are in great need."
There is no timeline for the facilities work except that it should be done in phases, Scruci said.
“Right now, it would not be fair or accurate to quote a specific number of days, months or years between projects,” Carr added.
The committee looked at the projects that would have the best chance for community support, Scruci said.
“We know the time is now. We can’t waste any more time and kick the can any further down the road. We have to do something,” he said. “While the elementaries are definitely in sore need of improvements, it’s still a divided issue in our community.”
In other business, board member Ryan Myers reported that work on installing the mini-split air conditioning units is continuing at the high school this week. Workers will move to Kenwood next week, then Conneaut the first week of April.