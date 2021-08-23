Extreme heat has delayed the start of the Bowling Green City Schools academic year.
In an email to parents on Monday, Superintendent Francis Scruci said that school will start on next Monday, not Wednesday.
“After looking at every possible weather forecast for the beginning of the school year, it looks like Mother Nature is not on our side,” Scruci said. “With temperatures reaching the low 90s and the heat index predicted to exceed 100 degrees, I am saddened to announce that we will be not starting the 2021-22 school year in any building on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 but rather will begin the school year on Monday, August 30, 2021.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be near 93 on Wednesday, and 90 on Thursday and Friday. The heat is expected to continue into the weekend.
“Classrooms that we monitored today were in the mid 90s with no students or staff in the buildings. Our goal is to get students back in the building but with these extreme temperatures it would be counter-productive.”
The middle school and Crim Elementary have air conditioning, but there is none at the high school and Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries.
The board recently approved installing air conditioning at the high school, Kenwood and Conneaut, but that project won’t begin until the spring.
“This has not been an easy decision and certainly has been a focus for the past several days. I truly believe this is in the best interest of our student’s health and safety. I continued to hold out hope that the forecasts would change but to no avail, thus making this decision necessary,” Scruci said.