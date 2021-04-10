PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Dr. Cathy Cantor, chief medical officer, Mercy Health Physician Group, and Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner, on April 20 at 7 p.m., for a discussion on the coronavirus vaccine.
This presentation will be via Zoom.
Cantor will speak about the vaccine from a medical perspective. Robison will discuss the rollout of the vaccine and how people can access it.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the beginning of the program. The Zoom link will be sent via email to all who are registered. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.