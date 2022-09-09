PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a presentation on voting rights.

The presentation is part of the library’s Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage programming, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement.

