PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Robert Mack, Perrysburg Township trustee, on March 15 at 2 p.m. for a discussion of the present and future of Perrysburg Township.
This program will take place at the Perrysburg Township fire station located at 26609 Lime City Road.
Mack is a native of Lima, a 1983 graduate of Huron High School, and a 1987 graduate of Hillsdale College with a concentration in finance and English. After graduation, he moved to the Toledo area and joined the commercial real estate firm Zyndorf-Serchuk Inc. as a sales associate. The firm eventually evolved and merged into a regional firm, Signature Associates – a Cushman & Wakefield Alliance member.
Mack is one of the three local owners of the Toledo office and the firm has its headquarters offices in Southfield, Michigan, with branches throughout Michigan. In 2001 Mack successfully ran for the position of Perrysburg Township trustee and was reelected in 2005 for an additional four-year term. He is currently serving his sixth term which ends December 2025.
Registration is required for this in-person event and seating is limited. Register at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. Masks are required.