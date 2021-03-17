PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Matt Markey, Outdoors Editor for the Toledo Blade, for a presentation entitled “All Things Lake Erie” on March 23 at 7 p.m.
Markey will discuss the ecology, history, and economic impact of Lake Erie. The presentation will be via Zoom.
Markey studied business and journalism at Bowling Green State University. He has been with the Blade for 27 years, the last 10 years as outdoors editor. He has also worked for newspapers in Orlando, Bowling Green and Fostoria, as well as in the movie business in California, Montana, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the beginning of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. The Zoom link will be emailed to those who register.