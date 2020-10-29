PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Dr. David J. Jackson on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. for a presentation on the 2020 presidential election. The presentation will be via Zoom.
Jackson is professor of political science at Bowling Green State University. His research interests include U.S. political behavior and the interactive relationship between politics and culture, with a current focus on the Polish American community. He is the author of “Entertainment and Politics: The Influence of Pop Culture on Young Adult Political Socialization,” a second and revised edition of which was published in 2009.
He has published articles in such journals as Political Research Quarterly, American Politics Research, Polish American Studies, American Review of Canadian Studies, and the International Journal of Press/Politics. In 2007-08 he was a Fulbright Fellow at the University of Łódź. His book “Classrooms and Barrooms: An American in Poland,” was published in 2008.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the beginning of the program. The Zoom link will be sent to registrants at least 12 hours prior to the discussion. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, x119.