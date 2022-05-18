PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, on May 31 at 7 p.m. for a presentation on voting rights.
The presentation is part of the library’s Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage programming, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement.
Raised in small-town Ohio, Miller has over 20 years of experience working with diverse communities to promote social justice and civic action through positions with Columbus Recreation and Parks, Martin Luther Jr. King Arts Complex, the Ohio State University, and Global Gallery. Miller earned her Master’s in Arts Policy, Education and Administration, a John Glenn School of Public Affairs program at Ohio State.
She holds bachelor’s degrees in vocal music and history and ethnic studies from Capital University. Miller is a graduate of the US Department of Energy NREL Leadership Academy. She is a board member for the Ohio Debate Commission, the Ohio History Connection and Kids Voting Ohio. Inspiring others to participate in civic engagement is her deepest passion. She is a jazz singer and the mother of one daughter.
This free public presentation will be held in the lower-level meeting rooms. For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
LTAI: Women’s Suffrage is a humanities discussion project from the American Library Association supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities.