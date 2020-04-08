It’s too early to decide if the roar of the tractor pulls, the guitars from the arts festival and the cheers for the 4-H children will be silenced this summer.
Coronavirus is drastically changing how we live now — with social distancing requirements and non-essential businesses closed. But that could change by May, when the state’s “stay at home” order ends.
When people do start venturing out, there won’t be an automatic return to normalcy, said Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner. And large-scale gatherings — which were among the first things to be banned in Ohio — will be slow to come back, he said.
Large-scale gatherings in the area this summer include the Wood County Fair on the calendar for Aug. 3-10, the National Tractor Pulling Championships set for Aug. 20-22 and the Black Swamp Arts Festival, on the schedule for Sept. 11-13.
“My hope is we can have those things this summer,” Batey said.
Gov. Mike DeWine and other state agencies will take the lead on making the call on a possible cancellation of those, Batey said.
“We’re not ready to make those decisions and a lot of those are going to come from the governor,” Batey said Tuesday.
Locally, they will rely on the Ohio Department of Health and its stance on large gatherings.
“But, unfortunately, large-scale gatherings will be one of the last things we’ll be able to get back to,” he said. “That will probably be the last things that will open back up. A time table is very tough to say.”
Batey said there are so many unknowns about COVID-19, including if it could spike again. They’ve seen plateaus in other countries, then cases decrease.
“Even China is not entirely back to normal everyday life,” he said. “We still haven’t seen a country where they’ve got to a point where they’re totally done with it.”
It’s difficult to predict what life will be like in Wood County in a few months, Batey said.
“We want to get back some of the aspects, going to work, getting kids in school in the fall,” he said. “But we need to keep case numbers low.
“We don’t want to do all this work on the front end, and all the hardship, then have mass groups and see spikes.”
Jamie Sands, festival chair, said the safety and public health has always been at the forefront of the arts festival.
“But we are also very much planning the festival,” she said.
One wrench thrown into the planning is that a lot of festivals canceled in the spring, and rescheduled for the fall.
“There’s a lot of competing festivals, some really quality shows that aren’t normally in competition with us,” Sands said.
She said there are a lot of good bands and artists signed already, but some are not.
“Everyone, I think, is is on pause and realizes it’s up in the air,” Sands said.
Meanwhile, the application deadline for the juried art show, which will start on Friday this year, has been extended until May 1.
The festival will also refund any booth and application fees, if it is canceled, Sands said.
“We are about promoting the arts. It’s about the community coming together,” she said. “We’re willing to take a hit so our artists don’t have to.”
Bill Donnelly, immediate past chair of the Black Swamp Arts Festival, said that there is preliminary planning for some changes.
“The executive committee and festival committee are looking carefully at the issue,” he said. “We’re looking at a number of contingencies.”
The top priority is the safety of participants, Donnelly said.
“Like a lot of our country and the world, we’re waiting to see what happens,” he said.
Mike Schultz is one of nine directors and the secretary of the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association in Bowling Green. The annual event brings 80,000 people to the city in August.
“We’re still looking that we’re going to have the event. We’re pretty much moving forward,” he said, adding that tickets are being sold online.
If the pull is pulled from the calendar, the tickets will be good for 2021, Schultz said.
“As of right now, no, we’re not throwing in the towel yet,” he said.
Schultz said he expects big crowds for the championships this year if it is held, because of the “pent-up energy” of people staying at home.
“If we end up being able to have — it’s always a big event — it will be a blowout this year,” he said. “If they can get out and play, they will.”
If it is canceled, it will be out of their hands, Schultz said.
“It won’t be our choice. If we have a say in it, we’re going to have the event,” he said. “It will really be up to our government, the president. It will be somebody telling us we can’t have the event.”
Schultz said that much of the planning and organizing for the pull is already set in motion. People from all over the world come to the championships, he said.
Ideally, they would need more than a month’s notice to cancel, Schultz said.
A note on the Wood County Fair website said that some weigh-ins have been changed, and some enrollments will be held online.
“Neither the Ohio Department of Agriculture, nor the Ohio Fair Managers Association have issued any statements addressing the 2020 operation of fairs,” the statement said.
“Please understand the Wood County Senior Fair Board is absolutely committed to the opening and operation of our fair and will do so if the regulations placed on us by the State of Ohio support our efforts.”