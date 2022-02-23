Crim Elementary teachers took advantage of an unusual day on the calendar to give lessons about time, counting and dancing, with a lot of fun mixed in.
Tuesday was 2-2-22 and the day was devoted to the number two or 22.
The Crim teachers wore fun T-shirts. The students dressed as twins or donned tutus.
Fourth and fifth graders traveled to six different stations. Emily Bechstein’s students got 22 marshmallows, 22 toothpicks and 22 spaghetti noodles. They had to make a tower as close to 22 centimeters as possible.
Mara Connor’s first grade class wore “TwosDay” hats while doing activities. At 2:22 they did the Cupid shuffle.
At 2:22 p.m., everyone in the building got on a Google Meet in the building and did the Cha Cha Slide — many moves are in twos.