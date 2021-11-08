TOLEDO — The Toledo School for the Arts has announced a campaign that will allow the school to serve even more students, create new educational programming opportunities, and open a community portal to all of Toledo focused on the arts and entrepreneurship.
A new annex along Adams Street and remodeled space inside the building will allow the school to serve between 120-140 additional students and create new classroom and studio spaces. New programming opportunities will focus on developing critical and creative thinking skills while allowing students to work at the forefront of entrepreneurial enterprises such as outreach programs, artist management, publishing, podcasting, gallery management and development.
The student-operated Community Portal will house the Martin D. Porter Art Gallery, the TSA Store and kiln glass studio and makers space, a black box studio and a dance studio, and will be the center of activating community use of the school’s many resources.
“TSA has grown over the past 22 years, and so has its circle of influence in the community and around the world. We are more than a school, we’re an award-winning, nationally recognized community school. And now is the time to cement TSA’s place in our community by expanding our reach and securing our future,” said Douglas Mead, school director.
Along with lead contributions from Maxine and Stuart Frankel/The Maxine and Stuart Frankel Foundation as well as ProMedica, and nearly 600 other donors, $4.8 million have already been raised, with an additional $2 million needed prior to the groundbreaking scheduled for this spring.
For additional information contact Dave Gierke, director of development, at 419-410-3010 or dgierke@ts4arts.org.