TOLEDO — Toledo School for the Arts has announced that the Arts Schools Network Board of Directors has designated Toledo School for the Arts an Exemplary School in recognition of its commitment to excellence. The five-year designation is awarded for 2022-27.
TSA is one of nine schools, and the only one in Ohio, to receive the designation for this period. TSA has held the Exemplary School designation continuously since 2011.
Potential incoming sixth grade students still have time to join Toledo School for the Arts and experience the award-winning arts integrated education for themselves. While a waiting list exists for all other grades, TSA currently has openings for incoming sixth grade students.
According to TSA Development Director Dave Gierke, this is a golden opportunity for interested families in the area.
“The likelihood of getting into TSA in grades 7 through 12 is quite low and it’s been that way for the past 12 years. Sixth grade is definitely the time to make a move if you’re considering TSA as an option,” he said.
Interested families should fill out an application online and supply their supporting documentation by visiting ts4arts.org/enrollment and going to the Parent Portal.
If parents have questions, they can reach out to TSA’s enrollment coordinator, Beverly Huss, at admissions@ts4arts.org or by calling 419-246-8732 ext. 250.