TOLEDO — Students who are interested in entering the Toledo School for the Arts lottery for the 2021-22 school year should be aware that the application period has been extended to Feb. 26.
“In these trying times, Toledo School for the Arts is committed to providing a high quality, arts based education to eligible students in the greater Toledo area. By extending the enrollment lottery application deadline, we want to ensure all prospective families have the the time they need to apply and submit the required documents to qualify for the lottery,” said Beverly Huss, TSA’s enrollment coordinator.
TSA is an Ohio public charter school and enrollment is done by lottery. All students entering grades 6-12 in the fall and living in Ohio are able to apply for the lottery. Only lottery applications with all required checklist documentation items (things like birth certificate, grade cards, test scores, family proof of residency, etc.) in and complete by Feb. 26 will be considered to qualify and be entered in the 2021-22 lottery to be held March 26.
Anyone applying or submitting supporting documents for the 2021-22 school year after the February deadline will go in to a hold status, with the option to request to be added to the end of the wait list created by the new student lottery.
The lottery application process is completed online, and those interested should visit www.ts4arts.org for more information.
Questions about the lottery application process should be directed to admissions@ts4arts.org or by calling 419-246-8732, ext. 250.