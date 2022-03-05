GRAND RAPIDS — Toledo newsman London Mitchell, who has been heard on the Northwest Ohio airwaves since the 1960s, is now on Towpath Radio.
Early in February, it was announced that Mitchell’s previous radio home would be changing the way it presents its daily news, ending the tradition of Mitchell’s morning newscast. Upon hearing the news, Towpath Media reached out to Mitchell, who was happy to continue his weekly interview program on Towpath Radio, according to a news release.
“In Contact with London Mitchell” will be heard every Friday from 9-9:15 a.m. The program will rerun Saturday mornings at 9 a.m., and be available on TowpathRadio.com and LondonMitchell.news after they run.
“Words can’t express how excited I am to have London in on this project,” said Josh David, owner of Towpath Media. “London has been keeping generations of Northwest Ohio listeners informed for decades and it means the world to me that his amazing talent will be heard on Towpath Radio.”
Towpath Radio is an internet based station playing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The station is based in Grand Rapids and features town hall news and local DJs who have retired from Northwest Ohio radio. Certain areas in Grand Rapids can hear Towpath Radio at 1470 AM. The station is also available for all Northwest Ohio listeners free through the Towpath Radio app, Alexa, Google Home or at TowpathRadio.com.