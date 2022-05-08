TOLEDO — An exhibition inspired by artist John Sauve’ and his Man in the City Project will be on display in the University of Toledo’s Center for the Visual Arts at the Toledo Museum of Art, 620 W. Grove Place.
Thirty individual interpretations of the Man in the City silhouette were created by art students at Achieve Academy in Toledo. The exhibit runs through July 31, viewing hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sauve’, who has two Man in the City sculptures in Perrysburg — one in downtown Perrysburg on the roof of Rosario’s Restaurant, 135 Third St., the other in Milestone Park on Sandusky Street. Both are part of the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Exhibit ending in August.
Sauve’ was the recipient of the Artist in Residence Award presented in August 2021 at the opening of the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk. The award recipient was selected by Brian Carpenter, associate professor of 3D Studies at the University of Toledo and Charles Tucker, Head of the Sculpture Department at Bowling Green State University. The artist was awarded a $1000 honorarium. The award was funded by Visit Perrysburg.
Carpenter worked with Sauve’ on his UT residency and the exhibition.
“John developed a program of art making with high school students from the Achieve Academy in Toledo,” Carpenter said. “Students of the academy are at-risk youth, dealing with an array of social, personal and economical issues.
“The students created small scale individualized Man in the City sculptures or 2-dimensional works investigating their personal thoughts, ideas, belief and goals. Additionally, John coordinated with Audrey Johnson-Gibbs from Unbounded Artists who documented the project through images and created a book highlighting the work and progress of the students. Audrey Johnson-Gibb’s book and documentation are included in the exhibition.”
Sauve’ will have one of his Man in the City sculptures exhibited on the second floor balcony of the CVA. which can be viewed from outside the CVA, located on the east side of the building.