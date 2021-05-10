TOLEDO – City council last month voted to approve a measure that will make healthy drinks, including water, low-fat milk and 100% fruit juice, the default options offered with restaurant kids’ meals.
“The council’s vote today recognizes the serious health implications of sugar consumption by kids,” said Sara Hegarty, executive director of the Northwest Ohio American Heart Association. “The average child in America consumes 30 gallons of sugary drinks per year, which is enough to fill a bathtub and 10 times the recommended amount.”
She said that studies show drinking sugary beverages can lead to many chronic illnesses, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and dental decay. In neighborhoods with limited access to grocery stores and nutritious meals, restaurant meals are a prime source of daily calories, Hegarty said.
“Sugary drinks are the leading source of added sugars in the American diet and it plays a significant role in childhood obesity. Reducing the amount children consume gives them the healthy start they need,” she said. “Making the healthy choice the easy choice at restaurants is a win for Toledo kids and families.”
There will be a six-month implementation period so restaurants and other businesses have time to adjust menus and train staff. While restaurants must offer healthy choices as drink options with kids’ meals, parents still have the option to request other drinks off the menu.