FREMONT – Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert on the verandah of President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes’ historic home.
The annual concert features the Toledo Concert Band, which includes members of the Toledo Symphony, and will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday. The band will play a variety of music, and Civil War reenactors will fire cannons in sync with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”
Admission is free. Bring a chair or blanket for seating on the lawn.
Food trucks will sell lunch and snacks on site.
Bethany Brown, Sandusky County health commissioner, will read the Declaration of Independence at the beginning of the concert.
For those who are not vaccinated for COVID-19, face-coverings are required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Parking is available on the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums’ grounds, weather-permitting.
Overflow parking is available on the street and in ProMedica Memorial Hospital’s parking lots at Buildings A and B, located at 605 Third Ave. For updates, visit rbhayes.org.
The Hayes Home and museum will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The first tour of the home is at 10 a.m. and the last tour is at 4 p.m.
Hayes Presidential is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner of the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081.