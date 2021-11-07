TOLEDO – Maggie Humphrey of Perrysburg is the Toledo Bar Association’s new director of pro bono and community engagement.
Humphrey has served in various roles with the association since moving to Perrysburg in 2016, including director of lawyer referral, director of community engagement and assistant bar counsel. She will bring the energy, organization and creativity needed to elevate the impact of the program and its volunteer attorneys on the local community, according to a news release.
Humphrey is a graduate of Ashland University and Capital University Law School. She began her legal career with the law firm of Bricker & Eckler in Columbus, Ohio, practicing with their Real Estate group for five years. She was drawn back to Northwest Ohio to be closer to family, having grown up in Fremont. She has made a home in Perrysburg, getting involved in local missions work and serving on the board of the Toledo Legal Aid Society.
“I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role with the TBA,” Humphrey said. “I have worked alongside the Pro Bono program for the past five years, developing community partnerships and engagements through the TBA Fellowship Collaborative and Nonprofit Connect.
“I have seen firsthand the dedication and breadth of experience our pro bono volunteers bring to the program and am very excited to work together with our volunteers to help meet the legal needs of Toledo. I truly believe we can serve more and do better through collaboration and strong community partnerships. I look forward to building on the past success of the pro bono program and continuing to expand our impact on the community.”
The addition of Humphrey to the TBA will accelerate the TBA’s focus on ‘Connect to Community’ which is the theme of Hon. Myron C. Duhart’s presidency (2021-22).
Recently, Duhart addressed the membership with these remarks, “This year’s theme of ‘Connect to Community’ reinforces the TBA’s commitment to serve as the voice of the legal profession and as a legal resource to the greater community. We remain committed to supporting traditional and innovative means of access to the legal system. More than ever low-income households are desperate for answers as to how and when their legal issues will be resolved. Through the provision of pro bono services, the TBA will continue to work diligently to get people the legal help they need and to narrow the justice gap. The goal is to capture and refine services we already provide and to contemplate additional services to meet the current needs of the greater community.”
The TBA Pro Bono Advisory Committee is working closely with Humphrey to bring this vision to life.
The award-winning Pro Bono Legal Services Program, operated through the Toledo Bar Association and funded in part by the TBA Foundation, was formed in 1981 to connect volunteer attorneys with opportunities to assist low-income clients with certain legal issues. Forty years later, with the help of its volunteer members, the Pro Bono Program has assisted tens of thousands of Lucas County residents.
The Toledo Bar Association is a voluntary professional association of lawyers in Lucas and surrounding counties. It was established in 1878 and has over 1,500 members. The mission of the TBA is to advance the professional and personal lives of its members through outstanding services, unmatched collaborative opportunities and professional development.