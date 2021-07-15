ROSSFORD — The Nashville band Tobi Lee & Mustang Sally will be the featured artist during a kick-off event July 24 for Christmas in July weekend in Rossford.
A free Party in the Parking Lot at Reset bar and restaurant in the Crossroads at 27250 Crossroads Parkway will feature the band, several food trucks and other outdoor activities. The festivities take place from 6-10 p.m. with Mustang Sally scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.
Activities scheduled for July 25 include a 5K Race/Walk sponsored by Run Toledo commencing at 9 a.m. near Edward Ford Memorial Park taking runners through downtown and into the surrounding neighborhoods and then winding back to Ford Park for a festive celebration. Sign up for the race to receive a Christmas in July T-shirt, pizza buffet at Reset and a portion of the registration fee will benefit the Edward Ford Memorial Fund. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Rossford/ChristmasinJuly5kRossford
There will be free activities on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ford Memorial Park, located next to IPS Headquarters at 146 Dixie Hwy., will include a Christmas in July Parade, food trucks, vendor booths, ice-carving demonstrations, kids’ activities and live music by Polish music band leader Randy Krajweski.
“This event is a fundraiser for the Edward Ford Memorial Park,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau. “A portion of the Race registration fee and all vendor fees as well as sponsor donations will benefit the Edward Ford Park Memorial Fund that is working to restore the history of Rossford to the park as well as provide amenities and activities throughout the year.”
To register for the Christmas in July Race or the Parade, or to sign up for a vendor booth, visit the Rossford CVB website at www.VisitRossfordOhio.com and click on the Christmas in July slider on the home page or access the page under the Events tab. For all other activities, register by Monday.