2020 was very different year. In one year alone, we encountered a global pandemic, an economic crisis, a politically polarized election, a racial justice movement and overall chronic uncertainty in individuals.
As medical professionals helped to keep coronavirus patients comfortable and medical cases low, our mental health professionals were also battling these uncharted waters.
With no preparation, warning or special training, counselors, therapists, social workers and case managers in the mental health field all counseled people through these difficult times. This was while they also lived the same experiences, such as social distancing, working from home, masks mandates and stay-at-home orders.
As we go back into a sense of normalcy in 2021, we may still be faced with a mental health crisis from lingering distress and adjusting to the new normal. Spending a year in isolation has been a challenge for many individuals, and this could lead to a spike in mental health issues, leaving our professionals in this field to continue the battle.
Now more than ever, we need to support those working in the mental health profession. These professionals have already worked countless hours in the helping profession and deserve recognition and respect for their hard work. Here are some ways you can support those working in the mental health field:
· Be compassionate: Mental health professionals are human beings and have their own emotions and personal lives outside of their job. Be kind as they navigate stressful times themselves and give them grace that they deserve.
· Be patient: As more individuals seek mental health services, there may be a wait to see a therapist or mental health professional as many have a large caseload. If it takes time to get into an appointment, please be patient. Find ways to cope in a healthy way while you wait. But if you are experiencing a crisis, such as suicidal thoughts, call the Wood County Crisis Line: 419-502-HOPE (4673).
· Be thoughtful: A compliment can go a long way, especially for someone who may be under high stress situations often. Offer a “thank you” to a mental health profession by telling them or showing them.
We offer our gratitude to all of those in the mental health profession who have gone above and beyond for our community. And remember, “compassion for others begins with kindness to ourselves.” Learn more about Wood County resources by visiting www.wcadamh.org.
(Courtney Rice, MSW, LSW, is manager of marketing and communications, National Alliance Mental Illness Wood County.)