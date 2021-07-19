The eyelids are an important part of the ocular anatomy. The upper eyelid contributes approximately 90 to 95% towards a typical blink while the lower eyelid only contributes about 5-10% towards the blink.
Over a life time the upper eyelid does a lot of work. The upper eyelid is also affected by a number of things as well.
Consider somebody who has ocular allergies that may find themselves itching their eyes a lot. This can stretch the delicate tissues of the eyelid including the skin, connective tissue and muscles of the lid.
Over time this can make it more difficult for the upper eyelid to hold itself at the appropriate level. Over time the eyelid margin, which is where the eyelid touches the eyeball, slowly starts to droop.
The normal position for the eyelid margin is at the upper part of the iris which is the colored part of the eye. As the eyelid margin starts to drop, it will start to cover the top portion of the iris. In more severe cases the upper eyelid can be positioned so low that it can actually cover part of the pupil.
The pupil is the dark spot in the center of the eye where a person looks out at the world through. If the upper eyelid covers the pupil it can affect the way somebody sees by blocking part of their vision (figure 1).
When this occurs, often times people will develop subconscious coping mechanisms by tipping their head back without even knowing they’re doing it to try and see under their eyelids.
The medical term for eyelid drooping is ptosis. Ptosis can occur for a number of reasons but the most common reason is over time the eyelid muscle becomes weaker. This can happen symmetrically between the two eyes or can occur asymmetrically affecting one eye more so than the other.
Sometimes ptosis can get worse as the day goes on or as someone becomes more tired. Until recently there were only two options for people with ptosis. The person could either do nothing and simply live with the condition or they would decide to have surgery on their eyelids.
Most recently there is a new option that people have available to them which is an eye drop that lifts the eyelid. The eye drop is placed on the eye just like you would any other eye drop.
Within 10 to 15 minutes after the application of the drop, the upper eyelid raises substantially.
How Does the Upper Eyelid Muscle Work
There are two muscles that control the position of the upper eyelid: levator palpebrae superioris muscle and the Mueller‘s muscle. The levator muscle is a larger muscle that elevates the upper eyelid. Mueller’s muscle is the muscle that is primarily involved in the eyelid maintaining the lid margin position in it’s natural resting state.
The way that the Mueller‘s muscle works is just like any muscle in the body. A small nerve sends impulses, or neurotransmitters, to the muscle. When the nerve sends neurotransmitters to the muscle it activates the muscle. This communication can become less pronounced over time. Additionally, the muscle can become weaker overtime as well. Both of these situations can lead to ptosis.
Researchers discovered several years ago that they could put a drop on the eye that contained a substance that is very similar to the neurotransmitter that the nerve normally produces. When applied to the eye, it absorbs into the Mueller‘s muscle and causes it to activate lifting the upper eyelid.
The researchers studied the safety of the drop and they found it to be extremely safe for people to use. Today this drop is available and is approved for patients with ptosis. It’s approved by the food and drug administration to be utilized once a day and it is only available with a prescription.
After the drops have been placed on the eyes they last anywhere from 6 to 8 hours. This offers patients with ptosis that may not be ready or willing to have surgery on their eyelids an alternative means to treat ptosis and lift their upper eyelids. In addition to providing functional benefits such as improved vision, other things that patients have described after using the drops include: “not feeling quite as tired,” feeling like they don’t look as tired and their eyelids looking more symmetrical.
One of the most important things to help maintain proper eyelid position and prevent drooping of your eyelids is to try and avoid rubbing your eyes. If you have ocular allergies, dry eyes or any other conditions that cause you to want to rub your eyes, make sure you’re communicating this with your optometrist so that they can provide treatments to help you avoid eye rubbing. This will help keep your eyelids as healthy as possible.
Mile Brujic, OD, FAAO is a 2002 graduate of the New England College of Optometry. He is a partner of Premier Vision Group, an optometric practice with three locations in Northwest Ohio. He practices full scope optometry with an emphasis on ocular disease management of the anterior segment and specialty contact lenses. Brujic is on the editorial board for a number of optometric publications. He has published over 350 articles and has given over 1600 lectures, both nationally and internationally on contemporary topics in eye care.