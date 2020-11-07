PERRYSBURG — Mercy Health and Way Public Library will present a virtual webinar on managing stress and anxiety on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
Stress and anxiety are common struggles that affect almost everyone at one point or another. They can, however, become overwhelming and hard to manage. OraLee Macklenar, LISW, will describe how to identify triggers and develop a plan to combat them, so that you can better enjoy your day-to-day interactions.
Registration is required for this virtual event. Register at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Macklenar is a licensed independent social worker and licensed chemical dependency counselor with Mercy Health. She has extensive experience in mental health and specializes in the treatment of trauma and anxiety disorders. She received her Master’s in Clinical Social Work from the Ohio State University and post graduate certification in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy from the Cleveland Center for Cognitive Therapy. Macklenar is a certified clinical trauma professional and supervises the Trauma Recovery Center at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.