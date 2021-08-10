PERRYSBURG — Pop one of Cyndi Sculfort’s delectable desserts into your mouth and be ready for a taste sensation — times two.
The Perrysburg woman’s Cake Pops start with a crispy crunch, closely followed by the moist cake filling. It’s a burst of flavor, but not too sweet. Perhaps there’s a little less guilt, too, by devouring just one pop — it seems like just a taste of a treat and not a whole slice.
Sculfort started making the Cake Pops about 12 years ago. She said she’s perfected the recipe through trial and error, sampling different products and settling on certain brands and a definite style for making them.
“The first time I tried to make them, it was a disaster, falling off of the stick,” Sculfort said.
She enlisted her husband, Jack, to build an assortment of different stands and displays for the pops.
She only uses the Betty Crocker super moist cake and frosting. Bark is best for the melted topping, Sculfort said. Wilton frosting is OK for drizzling some extra pizzazz on the pops, but she doesn’t like the way it tastes.
The preparation isn’t for the faint of heart in the kitchen. For the Cake Pops, the cook is constantly moving. The kneading process is followed by a non-stop rotation of scooping batter, melting bark, dipping pops and swirling them for just the right amount of topping that doesn’t dry lopsided.
If making big batches, call in support. Sculfort relies on family, including her grandchildren, to help in the kitchen.
The family motto is “anything worth doing is worth doing big.”
Sculfort cited the neighborhood Easter egg hunt as an example. It started with her immediate family a few years ago, then expanded to include 41 children from extended relatives and the neighborhood, and all their parents. With some help, she stuffs 1,500 eggs with candy and cash.
She worked for years in area restaurants and loves to bake. Some of her specialties include Ambrosia macaroons, pecan bars, strawberry pie and Russian teacakes.
But the Cake Pops are most popular. Sculfort makes them for weddings, baby showers and birthdays.
“This month, it seems like I’m doing it every weekend,” she said.
Sculfort has three children, Eric, Sean and Shayne. She and Jack have been married 16 years.
She works for Coyle Funeral Home, guiding families through grief, mainly during visitations.
Her calling for the funeral home work came through her own life experience. She is a survivor of domestic abuse from a previous marriage.
Her horrific story has a happy ending. She raised her boys on her own in Toledo, often working several jobs, then met Jack. Over the years, she’s dabbled in real estate and other ventures, saying she’s perhaps thinking a little about retirement.
She has served on the boards for Hannah’s Socks, Good Grief and Alicia’s Voice.