On a recent neighborhood walk, I commented on how pretty and full most of the forsythias looked this year. As I continued my walk, I came across a hedge of forsythias. Great shape, few flowers … and I was reminded of an important cultural practice related to pruning of spring flowering shrubs.
In most cases, the time to prune spring flowering shrubs to ensure the best flower show is right after they flower. Their flower buds develop during the previous growing season on “old wood.”
If pruned too early, you will remove the flower buds. If you wait too long to prune, you may be removing next year’s flower buds. Examples of some shrubs that fall in this category include Lilacs, Azaleas, Forsythia, Rhododendron, Deutzia, Ninebark, Sweet spire, Rose of Sharon, Fothergilla and Weigelia, to name a few.
Barb Ryan, a Master Gardener with Penn State University Lehigh/North Hampton County Master Gardener program offers these tips for pruning spring flowering shrubs.
Before any pruning is done, observe the plant. The first consideration for pruning is to remove wood that is dead, diseased or damaged. Once this is accomplished, start pruning.
One method to prune shrubs is by using the renewal method in which some of the largest stems of the plant are cut to the ground. New stems will arise from the base of the plant. This practice maintains the natural shape of the plant and allows more air and light to reach the interior of the shrub.
Do not remove more than one-third of the large stems, in any one growing season. Large overgrown shrubs such as Forsythia, Lilac and Spirea may take several years of pruning in this type of rejuvenation process.
Another way to prune is by utilizing the selective heading cut method. With this type of pruning selective pruning cuts are made by removing the terminal part of a stem back to a bud. This type of pruning will help to control the size of the shrub, while still maintaining a natural shape. Do not use hedge shears or trimmers to shear off the stems to the same height as this will destroy the natural shape of the shrub.
Using these methods of pruning spring flowering shrubs will help to ensure the best flower show year after year.
Since I am on the subject of pruning , I would be remiss if I did not mention about Oak tree pruning. All Oak trees are subject to a serious and often deadly vascular disease called Oak Wilt. Oak Wilt is a fungal pathogen, known to occur in North America, but its origin is currently unknown. The pathogen is distributed throughout the Midwest, Texas and Ohio. Currently it has not been positively identified in Wood County. However, Lucas County, has active infestations.
To properly manage oak wilt, it is essential to understand its life cycle. The fungal pathogen spreads from diseased to healthy trees in two ways: overland and underground. Overland spread is mediated mainly by sap feeding picnic beetles and oak bark beetles. Infected Oaks produce fungal mats on their trunks that the beetles are attracted to.
Once on the mats the beetles pick up fungal spores and can carry them, sometimes over distances of a few miles, to freshly wounded healthy trees attracted by the smell of fresh sap. This results in new infections, thus closing the overland cycle.
While insect spread is an important medium to long-range dispersal mechanism for this fungus, it is estimated that 90% of new infections occur between neighboring trees through root grafts.
In this case, the fungus grows down the trunk, into the roots of diseased trees, and then into healthy trees via the common root system. Once in the new tree the pathogen grows throughout the vascular system and spreads to other oak trees via the root system or the beetles. In this way, spread through root systems often results in disease centers that expand outward from the initially infected tree.
Do not prune Oak trees during the months of April through October. Pruning oaks during these time frames allows for fresh sap and consequently the attraction of the picnic or bark beetles, that may have the fungal spores of the oak wilt fungus on their bodies.
For more information on pruning spring flowering shrubs refer to Penn State University Fact Sheet How and When to Prune Flowering Shrubs on the web:
For more information on Oak Wilt refer to the Ohio State University Fact Sheet Oak Wilt