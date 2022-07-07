The Wood County Safety Council, along with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces the annual renewal and open enrollment of the Wood County Safety Council.
Open enrollment continues through July 31 for the FY2023. Current members are asked to have their dues paid by July 31 to stay in good standing.
Employers meeting all safety council rebate eligibility requirements will earn a 2% participation rebate on their BWC premium. Other benefits include learning techniques for increasing safety, health and wellness in your workplace, networking and sharing best practices with other employers in the community, help with finding resources to assist you with accident prevention, and having access to risk management information and strategies to reduce your workers’ compensation costs.
Enrollment in a safety council is open to all state fund, self-insured companies, and public employers in Ohio who pay premiums or administrative fees to BWC. To enroll, an employer must have active BWC coverage. Enrollment may happen at any time of the year, but employers are encouraged to enroll by July 31 to take full advantage of the benefits. Companies with under 100 employees will pay annual dues of $50, while companies with 100 or more employees will pay $100.
Monthly meetings take place on Tuesdays from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Wood County Hospital – Bachman-Keil Meeting Rooms located at 950 W. Wooster St. A continental breakfast is provided at each meeting and raffle prizes are given.
To learn more visit the WC Safety Council website at 419-353-7945 or email Bethany Eschedor at [email protected].