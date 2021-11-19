Maria Simon talks to kids at the Wood County District Public Library Thursday morning during storytime. The in-person storytimes resumed this week at the Bowling Green and Walbridge branches, for the first time indoors since March 2020 and the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Walbridge storytime is every Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Dec. 28. Bowling Green storytime in the Atrium is every Thursday at 10 a.m. through Dec. 30. Storytime is by reservation only. Masks are required for adults and children age 2 and older. To register for storytime, visit wcdpl.org.

