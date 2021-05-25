One of my pasttimes, as I am traveling across Wood County, is spying interesting flowers on ditch banks.
One of my favorites flowering now is Dame’s Rocket, botanically known as Hesperis matronalis. Dame’s Rocket is a tall, short-lived perennial, which produces white, pink or purple fragrant blooms in the spring.
An abundant seed producer, Dame’s Rocket is dispersed with the aid of mammals. When the seed-bearing pods ripen, they pepper seed onto the coats of a wide variety of wildlife, allowing for extensive seed spreading. As a result, the plant is rapidly infiltrating waterways, wetland margins, farm fence rows and ditches. This plant also has allelopathic tendencies, the ability to produce chemicals that prevent or reduce the growth of other plants, allowing it to spread more easily. Alas, Dame’s Rocket, is now on the invasive plant list in Ohio.
As I came upon a patch of Dame’s Rocket growing along a ditch, I stopped to admire this plant for its fragrance and beauty. Upon returning to my car, I looked at my pant legs and discovered they were covered in ticks.
The past few weeks of cool, wet weather has developed an explosion of ticks in Wood County. Ticks are pests of significance that can impact the health and well-being of people, their pets and livestock. In Ohio there are three species of ticks known to vector diseases to humans: the American Dog Tick (Dermacentor variabilis), the Deer Tick also known as the Blacklegged Tick (Ixodes scapularis), and the Lone Star Tick (Amblyomma americanum).
The main problem with ticks is that they carry diseases that affect both pets and humans.
The American Dog Tick is the most common and largest tick in Ohio and is the primary vector or carrier of the bacteria Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. The American Dog Tick can be identified by its reddish-brown color with sliver-white markings on the upper body regions of the backside just behind the head.
The Blacklegged Tick is the vector of the bacterial Lyme disease in Ohio. Blacklegged Ticks feed on large mammals, most commonly white-tailed deer. Hence, the other common name Deer Ticks. Adult Deer Ticks are a chocolate brown color and are smaller in size than American Dog Tick. The other tick of importance in Ohio is the Lone Star Tick. The Lone Star tick vectors the bacteria Ehrlichiosis.
Ticks are most likely to be found in grassy pasture or meadow-type habitats, often along the edges of paths and road right of ways including ditch banks. Other locations include wooded habitats. Ticks need certain environmental conditions to reproduce and survive. Ticks thrive in locations of high humidity and consistent temperatures including residential landscapes when properties have tall, grassy areas.
During this time of social distancing, many people are escaping to parks to exercise and walk their pets. These areas along park paths where tall grass or brush is present are prime locations to pick up ticks, especially American Dog Tick, so take care to check yourself and pets upon returning from outdoor activity and use appropriate tick-prevention on your pets. Most tick populations peak April through mid-July. However, the Deer Tick can be found year-round, including the winter.
For personal protection when working or hiking in tick- infested areas, cover the skin as much as possible by wearing long sleeve shirts and long pants with the legs tucked into socks. Repellents containing the active ingredient DEET 25%, concentration can be applied to both clothing and skin. DEET does not kill ticks but prevents them from attaching to treated areas of the skin.
Should a tick attach to a pet, or human, remove the tick at the head area with tweezers and pull it straight out slowly. Do not grab the body of the tick with tweezers and yank or twist a tick out. Also, never burn a tick out because crushing or burning ticks forces toxic chemicals out of the tick and into the human body prior to removal. Seek immediate medical attention if a rash develops around the tick bite area within 2 to 10 days after the initial bite. For tick prevention and bites on pets consult your veterinarian.
Finally, if a pesticide is warranted for your lawn, apply a liquid formulation as opposed to a granular formulation of products that contain either permethrin, bifenthrin, cyfluthrin, deltamethrin, lamdacyhalothrin or carbaryl (Sevin ) to the edges of mowed areas. Treatments along paths or trails can also be effective in reducing tick numbers . A band of 10-20 feet should be treated along the edge and into the brushy or grassy area with sufficient volume to wet the ground. Remember to always follow labeled directions on any pesticide product.
For more information on Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases, refer to Ohio State University Extension Fact Sheet on the web: https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/HYG-2073