LIME CITY — The 60th annual reunion of the Five Point Steam Threshers will be Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fire Pint and Lime City roads.
Admission is free. No pets are allowed.
There will be wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations, antique tractors, gas engines and steam engines. All ag-related equipment 50 years and older is welcomed.
Registration for the 1 p.m. kiddie tractor pull starts at noon.
Food will include steamed sweet corn, kettle-popped popcorn, drinks and homemade bean soup.
The event had been planned for this past Sunday, but was canceled due to the rain.