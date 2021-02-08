There are two local school issues and one municipal issue on the May 2 Wood County primary ballot.
They are:
Eastwood Local School District renewal, income tax 1%; 5 years, beginning Jan. 1, , current expenses.
North Baltimore Local School renewal, income tax 1%; 5 years, beginning Jan. 1, current expenses.
Fostoria City renewal; income tax 1%; 5 years, beginning Jan. 1, for street repair, capital improvements, library, parks and recreation, etc.
The issues were certified Feb. 5 with the Wood County Board of Elections to be on the ballot.