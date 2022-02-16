TONTOGANY — Otsego Local Schools officials were made aware of a situation involving a junior high student who made remarks about student safety, according to an email to the community sent out by Superintendent Adam Koch on Wednesday afternoon.
After receiving word of the comments made, school administrators and deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office immediately took action to verify the threat and to ensure the safety of students and staff, Koch said.
“Students who make comments about hurting others will not be tolerated at Otsego,” he said. “At no point in time, were our students in any danger today. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. We treat every threat and all remarks seriously and there are consequences for making threatening remarks against the school.”