NORTHWOOD — Bake it, grill it or order it from a favorite restaurant.
But Jason Kozina likes to smoke his pizza.
The superintendent at Northwood Local Schools said he has been making pizza this way for around 18 months after getting the recipe from high school Principal Erik Johnson. He said it was perfected after multiple attempts and slight adjustments and gave credit for the final installment to wife Melissa.
They tried the crust a couple different ways, including homemade and store bought, and tweaked the sauce.
“We got it to where we liked it,” he said.
He uses a Traeger smoker.
“My wife is definitely the better cook overall but outside I love to grill and smoke.”
This is their favorite pizza recipe. Melissa took care of the sauce and once that was figured out, it was great, he said.
They have been married for 21 years.
Kozina said he prefers to use apple, hickory or a composite blend of pellets to smoke this pizza.
This recipe is flexible. Add mushrooms, ham and olives, Kozina suggested.
“The thing that we do is always making sure the pepperoni is on the top as a cover and then the sauce goes on top of that. Any toppings go on the bottom.”
So, in order: toppings, cheese, pepperoni and sauce.
“The pepperoni seems to keep the sauce in place and keeps it from sinking down to the bottom,” Kozina said.
He’s done ribs, chicken wings, pork shoulder and brisket in the smoker.
He learned by watching videos and looking up recipes “and not being afraid to experiment.”
Smoking ribs got him hooked on this cooking method, Kozina said.
“You can cook them on the grill but cooking them low and slow with smoke is just a much better flavor.”
He is not a fish fan but said that seafood could certainly be put in the smoker.
Kozina said he usually prefers apple pellets.
“It just has a good flavor to it,” he said. “I like the smoked flavor in a pizza, some people don’t. I like the taste of the apple and the flavor it gives.”
While he will grill basics like burgers and brats, his go-to is the smoker and he uses it year round.
“It I can get to the smoker in the snow, we’re still grilling,” he said.
Kozina is from the Cleveland area and came to Bowling Green for college. He stayed in Northwest Ohio after graduating in 1999.
He joined Northwood as middle school principal then moved up to lead at the high school. He has been superintendent for four years.
“Northwood is a very supportive, great community,” Kozina said. “It’s a great district to work in.”
His youngest is in sixth grade, his middle child is in 10th grade and his oldest will be a senior this year.
“I would love to be here through their career here and hopefully longer.”
Kozina recently shared his pizza recipe at the high school after cooking it in the school’s convection oven with a smoke box. The school’s smoker cooked faster than the one at his home.
“It didn’t turn out the way I wanted,” he said.
The teachers in the building – who were going to be blessed with pizza for lunch — weren’t fazed and for for anyone who loves pizza, the finished product was still darn good.