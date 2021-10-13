The wife is a joiner. Since she retired she joins various groups that benefit man/womankind. At first I was impressed with her generously altruistic behavior. It didn’t take long for me to figure out she just needed a break from me.
Conversely, I am not a joiner. After retirement I gave up responsibility. After 35 years of public service, I vowed to avoid meetings, committees and anything that would require me to put on pants.
One of the groups that the wife belongs to is a women’s organization that awards scholarships to non-traditional female college students. A few weeks ago they had their season kickoff luncheon.
“Honey,” the wife asked a couple of days before, “would you be able to help me put up our organization’s banner in front of the conference hall? We just need some ropes and stakes, and a few helium balloons.”
“It’s the least I can do to help a young woman to go to college,” I said. “And believe me, I am always looking for the least I can do.”
“Thanks honey, that’s all I’ll ever ask.”
The wife just happened to be on the entertainment committee for this group and had arranged for a delightful local combo to play music during the lunch hour.
Now there is a sound the wife makes when a horrifying tragedy occurs. It’s kind of a shriek, mixed in with a few sobs, accompanied by hair-pulling and lip-biting.
She made that sound the day before her luncheon.
“What’s the matter, Dear?” I asked affectionately while patting her on the head. “Don’t tell me another hair stylist quit. Maybe you should think about a wig.”
“No. It’s way worse than that! My music combo canceled because they were exposed to COVID. My life is over. What am I going to do?”
“I saw an ad for a balloon clown in the newspaper. That might be fun. Or how about a mime? You could save a lot of money on a sound system.”
Do you remember when the Grinch got that idea, an awful idea, and made the evil Grinchy smile? That was the wife.
“YOU,” she said grabbing my shirt. “You could be our entertainment. You’re funny, you’ve got 30 years of material to pool from, and you’re incredibly generous and handsome.”
“While your last five words were impeccably correct, what makes you think that anything I have to say could entertain or inspire your group of highly intelligent ladies whose mantra is to promote higher education for women in challenging situations?”
“You could read your funny Facebook posts about our dog, Charlie. You know, your ‘Conversations with Charles Ralph.’ Oh, please, please, please. I am in such a pickle.” (And then she pretended to whimper.)
Inhaling deeply through the nose and exhaling through the mouth, I said, “Well, if my speaking to your group about favorite doggie pee-pee spots and butt-rubbing on the carpet will help a non-traditional woman achieve her dreams of higher education, I guess I had better do it.”
Wrapping her arms around my neck and kissing my cheek the wife said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Well, I did my little talk about Conversations with Charles Ralph for about 100 ladies. I hope they liked it. At least they know where my dog’s favorite pee spot is … and if that doesn’t help someone through college, I don’t know what will.
