This Barker recipe is not a secret

PEMBERVILLE — Sometimes, it’s not the quantity, but the quality that matters.

Fred’s Kickin’ Pulled Pork BBQ recipe has just three ingredients, but it was enough to wow the judges in the Beeker’s General Store contest, that featured some of the store’s products. Participants pick a mystery ingredient and come up with a recipe featuring it and customers vote for their favorite.

Fred Barker drew Amish Wedding Roasted Pineapple Habanero Sauce for his ingredient.

“I kind of had an idea of something with the pork,” he said. “I looked online for something and there were a lot of recipes, but they were a lot more detailed.”

He pared them down and added Sweet Baby Ray’s as the extra sauce ingredient, along with the habanero.

“The habenaro just gives it a little bit of kick, but the pineapple kind of tones it down,” Barker said. “I don’t like it super hot either, overpowering.”

Barker wasn’t shy about promoting his recipe to the Beeker store crowds as they came by for a taste of the pulled pork.

“I’m a talker,” he said. “So when anybody would come to my little station, I would just talk it up. I was station No. 5 and I would say, ‘remember, No. 5’s the best.’

“I only had two people say it was too warm, too hot. Everybody else thought it was yummy.”

Barker was reluctant to name other ingredients or sauces that could be swapped into this recipe.

“Once I find what I like, I don’t mess with it. If someone else had an idea, they could expand on it. But, would I? Probably not,” he said. “I like what I like, and I don’t like to try new things.”

Barker is a regular participant in the Beeker’s contest. Last year, his secret ingredient was coffee and he created Chocolate Coffee Muffins.

“It came close, but it didn’t win,” Barker said.

He was taught to cook as a kid.

“I love to cook and bake. My dad was born and raised in West Virginia,” he said, adding that he learned a lot in the kitchen growing up. “It’s just a simple way to cook.”

He cited homemade spaghetti sauce, Swedish meatballs, cubed steak and beans and potatoes with homemade cornbread and fried potatoes and onions on the side.

“It’s just stick-to-your ribs simple stuff,” Barker said.

If Barker has a choice, though, he’s kneading dough or spooning batter into muffin pans.

“I prefer baking. I can be more creative with baking,” Baker said.

When he and wife, Leeann, had a date early on in their relationship at a gourmet cooking store in Perrysburg.

“We went to a class and did some sort of a pizza,” Leeann said.

They started thinking about dough and what they could do with. Fred’s Breads was born.

“We ran that for years out of the house,” Leeann said.

The breads — which got up to 25 varieties, including garlic rosemary rolls, pineapple pecan, white-wheat twist and tomato basil breads — would sell out from regular customer orders and at the Thursday Perrysburg farmers market and Harrison Rally Day sales.

“It just got too much, working full time and trying to do that,” said Fred, who is an industrial insulator. Leeann is a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.

At home, he still bakes a lot: bread, brownies, muffins and cinnamon rolls.

“And they’re all my recipes,” he said.

He keeps them in a wooden box, that Leeann swears is under lock and key.

“He does not share recipes with anybody, but if somebody gives him a recipe he’ll swap it,” she said.

Barker said he does guard his recipes and doesn’t hand them out.

“Not the ones I built. It’s very difficult for me to give out one I built, because I built most of mine,” he said. “I actually have copies of my cards in my safety deposit box.”

There’s a lot of recipe swapping that goes on, though, in the neighborhood. Barker will shovel driveways and walks, but will not accept payment.

“But he’ll take cookies, brownies,” Leeann said, adding that he’d pass on one of his recipes.

Fred is active in the community, serving on the historical board and building the main stage for the Pemberville Free Fair. He’s also a member of the cookbook club at the Pemberville library.

“I just get involved in a whole lot of stuff around here,” he said.

The couple has three grown children, ages 34, 29 and 21. They have one grandson. The Barkers, who have been married 23 years, have lived in Pemberville for 15 years and at the East College Avenue house for four years.

(Look for a feature on Fred Barker’s custom-built kitchen in the Sentinel-Tribune’s Home and Garden magazine later this spring.)