“Little Miss Muffet, she sat on a tuffet, eating her curds and whey. There came a little spider, who sat down beside her, and frighten’d Miss Muffet away.”
This is one of my favorite nursery rhymes. This rhyme first appeared in print in Songs for the Nursery in the year 1805. The original rhyme had a big spider. Later versions of this rhyme appeared between 1837 and 1845 with the wording little spider.
It is interesting how the fear of spiders dates back to the early 1800 eras. Two hundred years later, this fear still exists. And most of the time, the poor spider ends up being smashed with a shoe or some other type of spider-killing machine.
My favorite spider is in the Salticidae family. This family of spiders are commonly called the Jumping Spiders in the United States. They get their name from their ability to leap long distances with a single bound. These small spiders use their jumping talent to travel great distances, evade enemies and pounce on prey. Of the jumping spiders the one found in my house is the Phidippus regius. This little spider is black with white markings on the abdomen.
Jumping spiders are hunters. They do not lounge around on a silk web waiting to ensnare a meat meal, like other spiders. No, they are clever; sometimes they just sneak up and grab their prey with their strong, front legs. Other times, they use their powerful hind legs to launch themselves towards their prey. Before their victim can say, “What the …?,” the spider dispatches it with an injection of paralytic venom delivered through its fang-like chelicera or jaws.
Theses spiders are well-equipped to be predators. Along with powerful legs, they also have excellent eyesight with four pairs of eyes (The better to see you with, my dear). Indeed, their “flat faces” and two huge anterior eyes are prominent features of these spiders.
Even though jumping spiders do not produce a silk web, they do use silk for other purposes. Before leaping, they tether themselves to a stationary object using a thread of silk called a “dragline,” just in case they miss their target. You may have observed this safety line if you have ever handled one of these small spiders. (They are not aggressive!). They will rappel out of your hand on what seems like a never-ending strand of silk.
Another peculiar jumping spider is the Eris floridana. This spider has no common name, but its frontal markings make it look like its grinning. Maybe we can call it the Grinning Jumper. This spider uses silk to form small structures, often binding together pieces of plants, where they spend nights and shelter from bad weather. They also use their silk sanctuaries as a safe place to deposit eggs. Females of many species will even remain inside their abodes to protect their eggs until they hatch.
As with all the over 600 species of spiders found in Ohio, jumping spiders are predators that eat insects. Many of these insects are plant pests. As noted, jumping spiders are not aggressive; neither are other spiders.
If you find one in your home, just gently shepherd it out of your house; they are not biters. Of course, you may first have a little fun by seeing just how long they will keep spinning more silk to try and escape your attention!
We respect the Praying Mantis for its beneficial activities; we should also respect the spider. Spiders are not to be feared or smashed; they are our friends.