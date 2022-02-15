Groundhog Day was celebrated again this year on Feb. 2. Punxsutawney Phil of Gobbler’s Nob, Pennsylvania, has predicted the severity of winter for over 134 years. This year Phil saw his shadow, pronounced that there will be six more weeks of winter, and he retreated into his burrow.
Ugh, six more weeks of winter. As bad as this may seem, all is not lost. Looking back to when I was in the commercial greenhouse industry, it was said the first day of spring in the greenhouse is Feb. 15. The sunlight coming through the glass was stronger, and the crops being grown started to become more energetic.
You do not have to be in a greenhouse to notice this effect. Plants that are growing in south and east windows of your home also start to perk up. If you have south and east windows in your home and enjoy culinary herbs, now is a great time to start growing these edible plants.
There are many culinary herbs that you may grow in your home. While chiefly grown for seasoning foods, herbs have many other uses. Their oils and fragrances are in cosmetics, perfumes, dyes and potpourris. Their medicinal properties are a focus of research worldwide.
Most culinary herbs are members of two plant families: Mint and carrot. The mint family includes basil, oregano, marjoram, catnip, all the mints, as well as rosemary, thyme, lavender, summer savory, and sage. The carrot family includes dill, parsley, chervil, cilantro (also known as coriander), fennel and lovage. The outlier is chives; it is in the amaryllis family.
Growing herbs indoors sometimes can be tricky. If you are new to herb growing, then you might want to try these herbs that tend to be easier to grow. Herbs to try are chives, cilantro, parsley, oregano, thyme and basil. Herb seeds can be purchased online, and in certain retail outlets including garden centers.
Growing herbs from seed requires a reliable light source and bottom heat. Herbs need six to eight hours of sunlight and warm soil. Indoor soil is normally 5 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the air temperature. For seed germination, the ideal soil temperatures should range from 65 to 80˚F.and remain consistent. Consistent soil temperatures can be achieved by using electric heating mats specifically made for seed starting.
Start seeds in new smaller, individual containers. Make sure containers have drain holes for excess water to escape. Plant seeds in soilless seed-starting mixes that are usually composed of vermiculite and peat and are recommended for starting seeds. Commercially available, they are sterile, lightweight, and free from weed seeds, with a texture and porosity especially suited to the needs of germinating seeds and growing indoor plants including herbs.
Fill containers with the potting mix, and water the mix before sowing seeds. The potting mix will settle down into the containers. Add more potting mix and water again until the containers are nearly full.
Sow fresh seeds individually into each container according to seed package directions. If you are unsure about seeding depth, a rule of thumb is to plant a seed four times as deep as its width. Identify each container with a tag. Popsicle sticks work great for this, mark with a permanent marker. If the seed package says seeds need darkness for germination, cover with a few layers of newspaper until seeds have sprouted. After the seeds have sprouted carefully remove the newspaper.
Keep the potting mix moist while the seeds are germinating. A spray bottle to water the surface gently without washing the potting mix out of the containers may be useful. Making a tent using taller Popsicle sticks or plastic tags and covering with plastic wrap will help retain moisture in the soil during the germination process. Remember to remove tent after seeds have germinated.
Seedlings draw energy for germination from nutrients stored in the seed. They do not need fertilizer until after germination, and they have several sets of true leaves. Seedlings will benefit from a weak, general purpose water-soluble fertilizer mixed 1/4 strength. Fertilize only once a week, and water as needed the rest of the week with plain water.
When the herbs are actively growing, you may remove the heating mat. Like other houseplants, keep soil moist and fertilize once every two or three weeks with a general-purpose water-soluble fertilizer.
After a few weeks, you can begin snipping the foliage and using in your favorite culinary dish. As we finally enter the spring planting season in mid-May, you can enjoy your herbs all summer long by transplanting outdoors.