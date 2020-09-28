Preparing for in-person classes in a public school district during a pandemic is the most difficult thing Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci has had to do.
“There is no blueprint to follow,” he said. “There is no way we’ll make a decision that everyone is happy with.”
But some parents have run out of patience.
“My kids need to go back to school,” said Jeremy Prisk, who attended Monday’s rally by Bobcat Parents for the Reopening of Bowling Green City Schools with his two children, a fifth-grader at Kenwood Elementary and a seventh-grader at Bowling Green Middle School.
He said coronavirus affects children differently.
“For something that has such a low transmission rate for their age group, there is absolutely no reason that they’ve been out of school for … seven months now,” Prisk said. “Yes, it’s a serious affliction, but it’s got such a low transmission rate for their age group.
“There’s no reason for them to be out of school.”
There are many challenges with the children being at home, doing remote learning. That includes him trying to monitor the work and their mental health, Prisk said.
“They’re miserable,” he said. “They haven’t been around their friends, their peers, their teachers, anybody, in what seven months? It’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Scruci, in an interview before the afternoon rally, said he would not attend. Monday is deep-cleaning day in the school district and everyone works remotely.
There were about a half dozen parents at the rally in the steady rain.
Scruci said he respected other people having an opinion and voicing it. However, he added, the communication that he receives from parents shows almost a 50-50 split for returning to class or staying online.
“We’re certainly hearing from people,” he said. “There is not a clear cut majority in how people feel about this.”
The Bowling Green board of education is meeting Tuesday, remotely, to discuss plans to return to in-person classes and/or a hybrid schedule. Bowling Green has been online only since school started Sept. 8. All students in Ohio were sent home for remote learning in March when the pandemic first started.
There will not be a decision at Tuesday’s meeting, said Board President Ginny Stewart.
“We are working hard to do our due diligence in order to make the best decision for all concerned,” she said. “We all want our kids to be back in the classrooms where the teaching and learning are more controlled, but we cannot do something because of a want. This decision has to be made using data and information gathered from the Wood County health commissioner, as well as feedback from our teachers, administration and parents in the district.”
Ben Robison, health commissioner, and the BG schools nurse will be at Tuesday’s meeting.
Scruci said while other Wood County school districts have hybrid learning and in-person classes, Bowling Green is different.
“I’ll still maintain … that we have to consider all factors. The university has to be considered in the conversation,” he said.
Bowling Green State University students live, work, eat and shop in the city, Scruci said.
“You can’t say the students at BGSU are isolated in a bubble. They’re living in our neighborhood,” he said.
“You cannot compare yourself to Perrysburg, Eastwood, Otsego,” Scruci said. “They can’t be compared to Bowling Green either because we’re all different communities.”
Stewart said online learning has had mixed reactions.
“It depends on who you ask,” she said. “We have teachers and parents that feel that now that we have three weeks behind us things are going more smoothly than expected and that most students are adapting well. They are also working very hard to accommodate those students who are struggling.
“There are others who will tell you that their children are not doing well and teachers who are saying they are struggling with the isolation of teaching 100% online. That being said, these same teachers understand why we chose the option that we did and are concerned about the risks of going back into the classroom.”
The board is expected to make a decision on Oct. 9 about staying all online.
“There is no perfect solution,” Stewart said. “This board is tasked to decide what to do for a large group of students, teachers and families. We will consider everything possible in order to meet the needs of many, knowing it will not make everyone happy.”
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley contributed to this story.)