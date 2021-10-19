A group investigating options to improve Bowling Green schools has overwhelmingly agreed to not attempt a bond issue in May.
Bowling Green City Schools board member Ryan Myers, representing the district’s facilities advisory committee, gave an update to the board of education at its meeting Tuesday.
He said, during a Zoom meeting last week, there was an “overwhelming vote to not go on the ballot in May.”
Additionally, about 66% of those in attendance wanted to explore funding through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
Myers said at the last assessment, the OFCC share would be 17%-18% of the total cost of the project.
“I feel like we’re in that range right now where we have to have the conversation,” Myers said after the meeting.
The group will make a recommendation about whether that percentage is worth following OFCC guidelines, which include classroom sizes, he said.
Also last week, the group toured the high school and Conneaut Elementary, and will visit Kenwood and Crim elementaries next week.
The purpose of the tours is to look at the condition of the buildings, Myers said after the meeting.
“We’re not making any recommendations for any particular building to be on a bond issue,” he said. “Right now, we’re trying to pick up every rock to see what’s underneath it.”
He said people need to see what’s going on in the buildings and what needs to be improved — not just carpeting and toilets. Myers added that there currently are few electrical outlets in high school classrooms.
“There are a lot of structural issues going on in our schools and we want people to see that it wasn’t just a coat of paint that was going to fix it,” he said.
Myers said the committee has posted a Facilities Committee tab on the district’s website. The site lists the meetings held by the committee, which have not been open to the public, as well as the floor plans for each of the district’s five schools.
The group first met in August and has held six meetings since.
Myers said the website will be updated as more information becomes available.
“I think the group felt we were very methodical,” he said. “We didn’t want to rush anything, and plan every step along the way.”
A May ballot made members uncomfortable, Myers said, because there are so many meetings that still need to take place and committee members didn’t feel they were prepared.
After the tours next week, the group will reconvene in a more formal setting to breakdown what was seen and link that to the visioning exercises held by teachers.
Myers also answered the question why the two non-incumbent school board candidates — Jessica Swaisgood and Peggy Thompson — were not invited to join the group.
He said the nine members on the core committee were asked to invite six to eight people. Each was looking for a different cross section of the community, including parents and future parents, farmers, business leaders, those who homeschool their children and those who have decided online education is a better option.
“It wasn’t a personal thing to exclude them,” Myers said, “it was the process each person followed.”
He also reported that Fanning Howey, who has been leading the advisory committee, is creating the specs for the air conditioning units that will be added to the high school, Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries.
The target date for installation is next spring, Myers said.