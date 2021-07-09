A friend of mine described herself as “bi-polar” to a new psychiatrist. The doctor gently corrected her: “No; you’re Kathy Simpson. You have bi-polar disorder.”
This comment helped change my friend’s self-concept. Ever since her initial diagnosis she had identified with it. Her future, she felt, would always be determined by her illness. But once Kathy acknowledged that this was only one characteristic of her personality — only one of many adjectives that could describe her — the future looked clearer. This young woman is now happily married and has a rewarding career in law. Though she must deal with her illness every day, it is only one aspect of a many-faceted life.
We limit ourselves and others when we identify with our problems. We don’t have to do this. My brother-in-law has diabetes, a serious illness that requires daily injections and certain lifestyle adjustments. Yet I don’t think of him as “a diabetic.” He’s my sister’s husband, a father of four, a successful insurance salesman and University of Michigan football fan. There’s so much more to him than the illness.
Labels are powerful. In the field of mental health, the general public is finally beginning to employ accurate terms to describe psychiatric disorders. I’ve noticed people are now more likely to use the names of specific illnesses (depression, schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder) than to stigmatize sufferers with worlds like crazy or psycho.
But, like my friend Kathy, we need to go one step further.
When we describe someone as “as schizophrenic” we identify him completely with his illness, as if it is the only thing we need to know about him. But if he is “a person living with schizophrenia,” we acknowledge that he has a life beyond his diagnosis. Yes, the illness may often make his life a struggle, but he has concerns, interests and abilities that make him who he is. He’s not just a label.
Maybe it’s human nature to want to label people. Perhaps limiting individuals or groups to one dimension lets us place them in a convenient category. Defining someone only by condition, class, socioeconomic status, race or religion gives us a false sense of security. We know where to place this person in our scheme of the world; we know what to expect of him or her. But this is an illusion, and a dangerous one. The minute we’ve categorized someone, he or she ceases to be an individual. He stops being a person. History shows us what horrors that can lead to.
Each of us embodies more than one characteristic. In fact, we embody more than the several characteristics that describe us. We are much more than the sum of our parts. That indefinable element that holds all our identities — occupation, marital status, religion, nationality — together is what makes us whole. Let’s celebrate that messy complexity. It’s what makes us — all of us — human.