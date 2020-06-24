(Note to readers: Who is tired of negativity these days? Raise your hand. I can’t believe you people. You’re reading a newspaper. You don’t have to raise your hands. Oops, was I just being negative?)
There are some things I have absolutely no use for. I have no use for tea cups with tiny handles, the color periwinkle (is it purple or is it blue?), and ointment of any kind.
Another thing I have no use for is negative people. (Ironically, that sounds terribly negative.) I am not talking about people who occasionally have a bad day and need to vent appropriately about it. I am talking about people who are consistently negative … like every day negative, the people who are the sticky ointment in the papercut of life.
“So, honey,” I said to the wife, “there is so much negativity going on right now, what is your take on negative people?”
Pausing for a moment to collect her thoughts she said, “I think that something must have happened in their lives to have made them that way. I also think they deserve our compassion, our patience, and our love.”
“So let me ask you this,” I said. “What do you think of ointment?”
“Oh my! It’s horrible. It’s disgusting. It’s a mess and ruins everything!” This was followed by what I like to call the “wife shudder” which I see every morning before I brush my teeth.
“Funny you should say that because that is exactly how I feel about negative people. Seriously, think about it. Negative people have very few friends, they exist to complain about everything, and never have a kind word or gesture for anyone. It’s so sad because their world is so small, like a tube of ointment with a greasy lid.”
“While you make some valid observations about negative people, maybe we should examine the attributes of positive people.”
“That’s easy!” I said. “They love people, fun, sharing, and giving. They compliment others, they volunteer, they donate to charities, they help their neighbors and they laugh … a lot. Positive people are the soothing, cool, antibiotic cream on the paper cut of life.”
“Oh honey, while your analogies are definitely a stretch, you are so right. Positive people love life. They don’t want to miss a minute of it. So they include others every day of their lives to grow their world by taking in what other people have to offer. Positive people are so freaking awesome to be around.”
“I concur,” I concurred. “But that still leaves us with how to deal with negative people. Maybe you should put your Googling fingers to work and find us some answers.”
In a blur of clicks and swipes on the laptop, the wife came up with “5 Ways to Deal with Negative People.”
1) Don’t buy into their negativity
2) You cannot solve a negative person’s problems
3) Be an example of positive living
4) Limit your exposure to negativity
5) Be empathetic and forgiving
“Well, that’s a lot of hooey!” I said after the wife finished reading the list. “How do you get past the attitudes, the comments, and the actions of people who are just plain negative?”
“Who’s negative now, dear?” the wife said. “I guess #4 is all you can do, limit your exposure to negativity so you don’t get sucked down that tube or ointment. Now, how about a nice cup of hot tea?”
“That depends … how big is the handle? Is it periwinkle?
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.