The Voices of Harmony chorus, part of the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is preparing to fill the hearts (and email in-boxes) of loved ones with the sound of four-part harmony, as they deliver singing Valentines on Feb. 14.
A limited number of in-person singing Valentines (with quartets performing one song plus a rose and personalized card) will be delivered masked and socially-distanced throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The cost of in-person deliveries is $50.
Other COVID-friendly options include a video Valentine (link to a pre-recorded song and a personalized message) for you to send to loved ones for only $25, or a live song and message that will be delivered over the phone for only $15.
Orders can be placed online via the Voices of Harmony website at www.thevoicesofharmony.org, by calling 888-741-7464 (option 3), or by e-mailing thevoicesofharmony@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.thevoicesofharmony.org.