Learn more about what it takes to tell the stories that make our childhood with Live Online! Meet the Author featuring children’s book author and illustrator David Biedrzycki.
The Wood County District Public Library will host Biedrzycki on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
An award-winning author of books like “Me and My Dragon,” “SumoKitty” and “Invasion of the Unicorns,” Biedrzycki is the opportunity for kids to learn more about their favorite books and engage with a bestselling author, and a way for aspiring authors and illustrators to learn more about publishing children’s books.
Biedrzycki’s work has appeared in magazines, newspapers, book covers, billboards and even ice cream boxes. He has illustrated close to 30 books.
Instant access to his books can be found through WCDPL OverDrive and hoopla using your library card. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.