Stop by Crim Elementary this weekend to Reach For the Stars — and help finish a mural.
The school started the year with a space theme, and all classes helped to create a huge mural illustrating the universe, said Noreen Overholt, the Crim art teacher.
The mural covers seven school walls.
Friday through Sunday, families and the community are invited to visit Crim to enjoy the mural and to add to it using tape that is located in the Book Exchange Box located on the front porch by the bus loop.
Families can find an empty spot to add to the mural and take photos. A QR code on the school door gives instructions to send photos to the school. The special Pictotape used to make the mural was purchased with a grant from BGSF.
Visitors who come to see the space mural at dusk will be treated to an LED light show visible from an installation in the lobby. It was created by renowned artist Erwin Redl working with some former Crim students.