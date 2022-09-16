Crim mural

Students put special tape on Crim Elementary for a space mural Friday morning.

Stop by Crim Elementary this weekend to Reach For the Stars — and help finish a mural.

The school started the year with a space theme, and all classes helped to create a huge mural illustrating the universe, said Noreen Overholt, the Crim art teacher.

