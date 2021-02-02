This past spring, our backyard went into a steep state of decline and never recovered during the summer. As I was driving around Wood County last fall, I noticed other turf grass yards also in a state of severe decline. These yards or turf grass areas consisted of Kentucky Bluegrass, Perennial Ryegrass and Turf Type Tall Fescues or a combination of all three.
For northern Ohio, these three types of grass species are the gold standard for our area. The other find in my yard this past fall was the increase of small holes that I thought was from squirrels; however, the real culprit was skunks. I should have known better, by the skunk smell in the air.
The common denominator for the decline of these yards is that they were in areas that tended to be in low spots on heavy clay or compacted soil conditions. Turf grass roots grow approximately 3 inches or more into our soil profile for nutrients and oxygen. Leading up to the 2019 growing season these same yards were in decent shape. Based on my database of turf grass questions in 2018, questions were more about weed control than any other turf grass questions. The outlier in 2018 in turf grass was the beginning of an unnoticed increase of the European Chafer.
The European chafer (Rhizotrogus majalis) is native to western and central Europe. It was discovered in the United States in 1940 when a grub was found in a nursery-growing area near Rochester, New York. Today, it has been reported from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, Michigan, Delaware and southern Ontario.
In the growing season of 2019, we had consistently wet soil conditions. Remember, it rained most of the spring and summer of 2019. Turf grass roots have a relatively high demand for oxygen in the soil. With our heavy clay and or compacted soil conditions the excess water from all the rain had difficulty draining through the soil profile. Even more so in low lying areas. This caused stress on the turfgrass as the excess water forced out the oxygen in the soil. The turfgrass began to decline.
The spring and summer of 2020 were hot and dry. This was more than our turf grass could handle, and without supplementary irrigation, decline of our turf grass was rapid. Remember the European Chafer that was increasing in number in 2018? Unfortunately, 2019 did not have much impact on their numbers.
Damage from European Chafers is typically observed when the turf fails to turn green in early spring. In heavily infested areas, entire lawns may turn brown and die during prolonged periods of dry weather in fall or spring. Or in the case of 2019, turf grass that was stressed due to prolonged saturated wet conditions. So not only did our yards succumb to less-than-ideal weather conditions in 2019, the turfgrass is also dealing with the grubs feeding on the roots of the surviving grass in our yards.
European chafer grubs feed most heavily on grass roots from August to November and from Mid-February to early May. Turf damage caused by grub feeding injury to roots is most severe under drought conditions when water-stressed grass plants cannot grow new roots to replace injured ones.
Overwintering grubs remain just below the surface of the soil. If soil is frozen, they are found just underneath the frozen soil. On average, 24 percent of the grubs do not survive the winter. Surviving grubs return to the surface as soon as the ground thaws, feeding on grass roots again in late winter and spring.
Of course, with a smorgasbord of grubs just below the soil surface, comes the onslaught of Skunks to the yard. Other mammals capitalizing on the smorgasbord are Raccoons. As a last resort applying an insecticide in the granular form in mid-February, March, or April containing carbaryl or trichlorfon can be used as a rescue treatment to control some of the grubs.
By late May, most of the grubs move down to a depth of 2 to 10 inches to pupate. They remain as pupae for about two weeks before emerging as adults.