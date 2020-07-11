During an out of town camping expedition, I realized I was out of pancake syrup for my pancakes, or flapjacks. This necessitated a trip to a grocery store.
In the baking aisle were some of the usual name brands of pancake syrup, and a syrup called Ohio Sugarbush Syrup. Well, that looks interesting and, on the label, it says from Ohio’s Maple Trees. Ah, now where is this all going you might ask?
Southeast Ohio is known as Sugarbush Country. A Sugarbush is the common name for Sugar Maple. The Sugar Maple Botanical name is Acer Saccharum. Acer Saccharum is grown and tapped in very early spring for producing maple syrup.
Another Maple tree found growing in Northwest Ohio is the Norway Maple. The Norway Maple Botanical name is Acer Platanoides. The Acer Platanoides primary use is its wood and is used in the furniture industry.
These two Maple trees, although both with the Botanical Genus Acer, have two distinct uses, yet are still considered Maples. I purchased the Ohio Sugarbush Syrup, with the knowledge it did not come from any Maple tree, rather it came from the Acer Saccharum, or Sugar Maple.
So now off to the sausage aisle, must have sausage with my pancakes. Among the different sausage brands, I came across one called Cannabis Sausage. Cannabis is the Botanical Genus for Marijuana. Wow, how can they sell this stuff legally?
Remember Acer is the Genus for Maples. All our Maple trees share the same Genus Acer. So, this must be true for the Genus Cannabis. Sure, enough it is. The ingredient in the sausage was Cannabis Sativa or Hemp Flour. Hemp flour is ground from the Hemp Seed.
Marijuana is Botanically called Cannabis Indica. Cannabis Indica produces large amounts of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The higher concentrations of THC provide euphoric and intoxicating effects making it popular for use both as a recreational and medicinal drug. Cannabis Indica can contain anywhere from 2% to over 20% of THC.
Cannabis Sativa or Hemp Flour on the other hand the THC content is below 0.3%. The minute amount is not capable of producing any physical or psychological effects. The Hemp Flour in the Genus Cannabis imparts a nutty, rich flavor and is high in protein.
So, with my Ohio Sugarbush Syrup, and my Cannabis Sausage, I am back to the campsite to enjoy breakfast.
Note to readers: Ohio Sugarbush Syrup and Cannabis Sausage are fictious product names used for this article. Ohio Maple Syrup and products containing Hemp Flour can be found locally.