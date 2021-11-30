WALBRIDGE — Cooks, be patient while simmering Dessie’s Spaghetti and Meatball recipe.
“When it initially starts to cook, the smell — you’re always worried that it’s not going to turn out right,” said Karen Baron, who is sharing her mother’s dish. “The smell doesn’t come out until like an hour after you’re simmering it.
“I always stress a little bit because I know what it’s supposed to smell like and taste like. And after it simmers for at least an hour, then you can start smelling it,” she said. “Be patient. You have to simmer it at least two, two-and-a-half hours.
“Growing up, my mom would make this. There were eight of us,” she said. “This would feed a lot.”
Another tip is to simmer the meatballs with the sauce, Baron said.
“Some people like to keep meatballs separate, but I think if you put it all together, it tastes better.”
Dessie tweaked the Betty Crocker recipe over the years, after learning the ins and out of the kitchen when she got married, Baron said.
“She told me, when they first got married, she couldn’t even boil water. I found that hard to believe because she was such a wonderful cook.”
One of the changes was to add fresh, grated parmesan and garlic cloves.
“If you could get fresh, she would use fresh,” Baron said, especially the cheese added to the meatballs. “I think it tastes better. It adds more flavor to the meatballs.”
Dessie died on Valentine’s Day.
“This is one of the last meals we made together,” Baron said. “I would do the cutting and she would toss all the stuff together. I would help her do the meatballs because she had so much arthritis in her hands.”
Baron learned to cook on her own and prefers to not measure ingredients.
“I just throw stuff in — and smell.”
Baron loves to cook big meals — her favorites are soups — and share them with her neighbors, who also reciprocate.
She also loves her little town, which she serves in a variety of roles. Baron was elected to council in 2019, and was the top vote-getter.
“I campaigned my butt off,” Baron said. “I sent two mailings out. I put flyers on the door. I walked through the neighborhoods and talked to people.”
She delivers meals for the senior center once a week.
“They call me the ‘Friday girl’ for Wood County Mobile Meals,” she said.
Baron led a project to get a “blessing box” installed in front of Random Acts, a business downtown. It contains food for people to take if they need it, or donate.
Baron said the most popular items in the pantry are juice and mac cheese.
“People are coming and getting the food,” she said.
Baron also serves on the board for Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services and SeaGate Food Bank.
Baron is an account executive for Medical Mutual. She has her bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Spring Arbor University in Michigan. Baron grew up in Toledo and graduated from Rogers High School.
She has a fiancé and three grown children who live in the area.