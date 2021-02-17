Next to cheese curls, corn chips are my favorite snack. I especially like the scoop kind because they are great for dipping in guacamole, French onion or seven-layer bean dip. (Sorry, are you drooling on your newspaper yet?)
My affinity for corn chips goes way back to my childhood. When I was 10 years old I found a black and tan dachshund/basset hound mix in the school yard. He was awesome, lazy, pliable and loving. After days of begging, my parents let me keep him.
I loved that dog to pieces, but what I couldn’t figure out was whenever I held him, I smelled corn chips. I’d look around the living room for a bowl of the tasty snack, but there was none.
Finally I’d yell, “Ma! Why do I keep smelling corn chips?”
“It’s Charlie’s feet,” she yelled back. “Isn’t that great? I love the smell of his feet.” And yes, I had a mom who sniffed dog’s feet. But when it came to my sweat socks, she would say every time, “Oh, gross. Did you die in these socks?”
I asked Mom, “Why do Charlie’s feet smell like corn chips? Did he help you make a taco salad or something?”
Ma said, “Because God made them that way. What do you want for supper?”
“Do we have any French onion dip and corn chips?”
Well, mom and Charlie are probably sniffing each other’s feet in heaven now. But I still remember that foot smell.
Flash forward 58 years and guess what? I have another black and tan dog who I named after my first dog. They’re totally different, though.
This one is a shepherd mix, high energy, much larger, much smarter, and his food to poop ratio is off the charts.
After a month or so, I started to have serious doubts about having named him Charlie because he was so different from my first Charlie. My first dog was slow, lazy and — to put it nicely — not too bright (which is probably why we got along so well). Current Charlie is hyper energetic, relentlessly playful, and is super intelligent, (which is probably why he thinks I’m not too bright).
But then one day we were both sitting on the sofa and something in my brain triggered memories of Chuck #1. I thought to myself, “What is it? Why am I having these memories of my first dog?”
Then Chuck #2 rolled over on his back in all his neutered glory and thrust one leg up in my face.
There it was…corn chips. His feet smelled like corn chips too. I was thrilled. He really did earn the name of Charlie.
Since Ma wasn’t around to ask, I Googled on my computer, “Why do dog feet smell like corn chips?”
It turns out that when dogs get their feet wet, the moisture between their toes produces a harmless bacteria that smells like corn chips. Mystery solved after all these years.
Well, I don’t know about you guys, but that makes me hungry for a big old bag of corn chips and some French onion dip. If you have a dog, I bet you’re smelling their feet right now.
Bon appétit.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.