PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on March 18 at 7 p.m., with a showing of the American drama “The Mustang.”
Roman Coleman has been imprisoned for 12 years on domestic abuse charges, and as a result, actively resists attempts to begin reintegrating him into society. While working on outdoor maintenance in his prison complex, he is involuntarily placed into a rehab program where inmates are tasked with training wild mustangs for twelve weeks, with help from a nearby rancher named Myles. Roman is given a particularly feisty mustang to train and develops a strong bond with Myles and the mustang over the 12-week period, hoping that he can not only fix the behavior of the mustang but that he can fix his own behavior and reintegrate himself into society.
This event will be held in the library’s lower-level meeting rooms. Admission is free. Registration is not required but seating is limited. Visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119 for more information. Masks are required.