A Page From the Library

Several years ago, author Simon Sinek wrote about why businesses do what they do. At the time, his work helped me to better understand why libraries do what they do. The “why” is inspirational.

Over the many years of my career, I have helped many library patrons track down various bits of information. Many of these transactions have trended toward the mundane. But I have also helped a patron find some information in our archives, only to help them make a connection that allows them to find the name of their birth mother after a 10-year search. This is just one of many transformational stories I could share with you.

