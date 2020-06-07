Walk the hallways of Bowling Green High School around the time the school does its musical, and you will see Ethan Brown’s artwork everywhere.
On T-shirts, posters and programs: he has done it all.
The senior jumped into drama club his freshman year and has been in the musicals, improv troupe and the one-acts.
The summer before his freshman year in high school, a family friend needed a logo. He downloaded Adobe Illustrator, watched some YouTube videos, “made a whole lot a mistakes and just played around with it until I had enough know-how to get that job done for him.”
Brown has done 41 designs for the school. He has designed shirts for sports teams, choirs, the Stu Crew and of course the musicals. He has a couple dozen T-shirts in his closet of shirts he has designed.
“It’s so cool to see the high school hallways lined with my designs, whether it be the posters on the walls or the shirts on people.”
The skills he learned doing the free work has been applied to jobs locally, nationally and internationally.
He did the logo for Dunn Funeral Home and one for a small guitar shop in Australia. Brown works with a couple websites where people post designs that need to be done, and then a winner is picked from all the submissions.
Most of his work comes from word of mouth, including a small book publisher in Ohio.
“I’m not super creative myself, so I love it when they give me the tracks to run on and I can take their idea and turn it into reality,” Brown said. “My favorite designs are when they tell me what they want … and I can turn it into a professional logo.”
He had free rein in designing album art for a CD for his brother’s a cappella group at the University of Akron.
Brown also is a playwright, starting his junior year in high school when he had voice problems.
“I figured as a writer I could still contribute to the (drama) club without having to use my voice so much and it became a really amazing outlet for me.”
He had been cast as the lead in “High School Musical,” but a couple weeks before opening night had to take a lesser role.
“It was really good to escape into play writing and into a story I had total control over.”
His older siblings performed in drama and he remembers watching their shows at the Performing Arts Center.
Older brother Justin was the Beast when the school did “Beauty and the Beast.” Older brother Logan played different leads as well.
Brown was in his first musical in preschool and has appeared with Horizon Youth Theatre and Black Swamp Players. In sixth grade he appeared in the production of “Mary Poppins.”
“The first day of freshman year I ran to Dr. G’s room and said, ‘how do I sign up.’”
Dr. G is JoBeth Gonzalez, who is the drama club director.
He also is in chorale, Madrigals, Stu Crew and National Honor Society.
While there is no graduation, due to coronavirus, Brown is thankful to know he has a future beyond high school.
“This is not the end of the world for us to not have a graduation. We should be thoughtful about the situation a lot of other people are in that are worse than ours are,” he said. “We don’t peak in high school. Although this would have been a great couple months to celebrate our achievements, all of us have so much greater things planned.”
Despite his involvement in music and his budding career in graphic design, he is not pursuing either in college. Brown will attend Ohio University to study sociology.
Out of college, he is considering either joining the Peace Corps or pursing a play-writing career.
OU has one of the few master’s programs for play writing. He is hoping to continue writing in the next four years and can apply to the master’s program and use the skills he acquires in sociology to tell better stories.
“I don’t want to limit myself. If I keep writing and keep writing well, I believe I can get into a master’s program in play writing,” Brown said. “I would love to join the Peace Corps for two years and come back and write plays about my experiences to draw awareness to some of the problems that are happening in other countries.”