Now is the time to apply pre-emergent herbicides to prevent weed seeds from developing and growing into mature plants in our lawns.
Use pre-emergent herbicides for lawns to prevent summer annual weed and some perennial weed seeds from growing and competing with our grass in the lawn. Some of these weeds include crabgrass, goosegrass and dandelions. If the weeds have already germinated and are actively growing in yards, the application of pre-emergent herbicides on these plants will not be effective.
For those who do not know how a pre-emergence herbicide works, here is a short explanation.
Most turf grass pre-emergent herbicides are photo synthesis inhibitors. The seeds germinate in the soil, and when the cotyledon plant grows through the barrier of the pre-emergence herbicide, they absorb the herbicide into their tissues.
When the plant then starts to photo synthesize in the sunlight, they are not able to, and they soon will die off. With few exceptions, these herbicides have no effect on existing plants, so they must be applied before seed germination. The embryonic leaves in seed-bearing plants are usually the first one or two of the first leaves to appear from a germinating seed and is called a cotyledon.
But like in everything in life, there is an exception. Dithiopyr, common name Dimension, and Prodiamine, common name Barricade, can kill crabgrass if it is young, past the cotyledon stage, and is at a two-three leaf stage, and yet have some residuals for continued pre-emergence activity. It does not last as long in the lawn as some of the other pre-emergent herbicides but there is some flexibility if you miss your window of opportunity to apply. Barricade, however, can only be applied to well established lawns.
When to put out the pre-emergent applications for lawn weed control depends on many things.
Many times, turfgrass managers center their pre-emergent applications around crabgrass germination. Crabgrass typically begins to germinate around April 22 or a little later in Northwest Ohio.
Additionally, weather varies from one spring to the next, and with it the timing of crabgrass germination. According to the turf grass team with the Ohio State University, crabgrass germinates when the soil at approximately 2 inches deep reaches 54 degrees for seven consecutive days.
There are some phenology indicator plants: When the Redbud tree starts to bloom and the Forsythia’s yellow flowers begin to fade. Applications need to happen before the above events occur. As of April 1, the average soil temperature at 2 inches deep is 48 degrees. measured at the OSU Agricultural Research and Development Center in Hoytville.
Pre-emergent herbicides do not last forever once applied to the lawn. Microorganisms and natural processes begin to gradually break them down soon after they are applied. If some products are applied too early, they may have lost much of their strength by the time they are needed.
Pendimethalin, trade name Pendulum, has been the gold standard for lawn pre-emergence control. It offers 16 weeks of control and is a good product for perennial weeds. However, it should only be applied to well- established lawns.
For lawns that are not well-established Dimension, is a good product; however, control will be less than 16 weeks. There are many other products that offer pre-emergence weed control in lawns.
A final note to keep in mind, pre-emergent herbicides cannot tell the difference between a good seed and a weed seed. Often, we hear complaints of newly seeded lawns that are not germinating and growing. The underlying problem was the same area was treated with a pre-emergent weed control product.
Research on the pre-emergence products was obtained from Jared Hoyle, turfgrass specialist Kansas State University.
Always remember to read the label for the correct rate, turfgrass tolerance and specific instructions before applying any pre-emergence application to the lawn.
Mention of trade names or commercial products in this article is solely for identification purposes and does not imply recommendation or endorsement, nor is criticism implied of similar products not mentioned.